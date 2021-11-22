Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

