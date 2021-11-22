Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5,162.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,841,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 1,806,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $69.12. 58,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

