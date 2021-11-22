Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $642.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,210. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,516,881. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

