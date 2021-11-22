Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. 31,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.