Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,009 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life makes up approximately 1.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 8,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.