Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 208 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $151.87. 17,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,504. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $151.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $129.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

