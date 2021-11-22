Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 57,403 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of ESSA Bancorp worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.46. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

