Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IBEX. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.71 on Monday. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $327.14 million, a PE ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.