Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,430 Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 148,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.39. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

