Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intapp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,571,000.

Intapp stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

