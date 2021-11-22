GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE GCP traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $23.87. 20,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,960 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

