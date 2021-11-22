Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 2.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 15.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Garmin by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.99. 1,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,843. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

