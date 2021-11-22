GAMEE One Day Volume Reaches $4.60 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $46.38 million and $4.60 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMEE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.89 or 0.07218718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,308.42 or 1.00170651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.