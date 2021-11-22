GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Reaches $38.62 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $38.62 million and approximately $518,236.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.71 or 0.00373015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,420,135 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

