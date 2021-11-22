Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRTX. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of GRTX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

