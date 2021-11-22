G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,165. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

