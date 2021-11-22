FY2025 EPS Estimates for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Increased by Truist Securiti

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.
Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $31.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
