FY2021 EPS Estimates for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

