FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lowered by KeyCorp

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.23 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after buying an additional 431,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

