Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. Futu has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

