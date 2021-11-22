Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 135,685 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $26,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

