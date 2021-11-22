Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 895.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VCR stock opened at $355.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.91. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

