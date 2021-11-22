Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

IXG opened at $81.16 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

