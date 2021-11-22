Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $473.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $356.17 and a twelve month high of $472.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

