Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $267.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $272.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

