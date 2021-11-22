Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $107.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

