Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FVI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

FVI stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.87. The company had a trading volume of 943,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,586. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

