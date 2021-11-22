Font (FONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,362.00

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Font has a total market capitalization of $770,049.55 and $1,362.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Font has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Font coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00227896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00086097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Font

Font (FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

