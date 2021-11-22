Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $211.29 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

