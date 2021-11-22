Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust comprises 0.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,912,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $14.95 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

