Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $20.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.86 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47.

