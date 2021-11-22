Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 69.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPNG stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

