Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $347,760.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLYW opened at $41.71 on Monday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

