Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £171.90

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from £158 ($206.43) to £150 ($195.98) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.85 ($215.38).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £115.45 ($150.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £20.26 billion and a PE ratio of -277.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average of £139.66 and a 200 day moving average of £135.96.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.