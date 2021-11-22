Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of FLNC opened at $35.80 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

