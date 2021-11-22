Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.89. 39,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after buying an additional 230,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

