Flowers Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

FLO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.76. 59,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

