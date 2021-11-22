FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 3.6% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $227.67 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

