Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Five9 stock traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.42. 29,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,090. Five9 has a twelve month low of $139.75 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $8,778,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

