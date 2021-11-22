Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.370 EPS.

FIVN stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $139.75 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $8,778,929. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

