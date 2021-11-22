FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FE opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

