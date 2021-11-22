First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,950 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 423,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 229,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 286,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.