First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 547,314 shares.The stock last traded at $83.18 and had previously closed at $80.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 974,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 804,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.