First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:FNK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,959. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

