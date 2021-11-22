First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:FNK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,959. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
