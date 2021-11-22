First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:FTA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,427. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 61.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 339.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

