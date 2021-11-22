First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,427. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
