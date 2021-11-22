First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,427. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,221,000 after purchasing an additional 430,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,727,000 after purchasing an additional 170,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 867,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 155,898 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.