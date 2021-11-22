First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.86 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

