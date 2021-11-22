First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 14th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.86 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.
