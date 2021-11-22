First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CorVel by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL opened at $195.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.91. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 26,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.