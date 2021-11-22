First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFA Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 473,847 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

