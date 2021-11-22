First Trust Advisors LP Has $651,000 Stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.